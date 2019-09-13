GALLERY: Transforming Lives Kick-Off

Celebrating its 20th year, KidneyTexas, Inc. honored founding members at a brunch in their honor hosted by TOOTSIES, the fashion show sponsor for The Runway Report Transforming Lives 2019 Luncheon and Fashion Show.

Members of KidneyTexas modeled fashions showcasing fall trends, which were revealed by Nerissa Von Helpenstill and Dustin Holcomb. Announcements were made about the upcoming Luncheon and Fashion Show happening on Sept. 24th at the Brook Hollow Golf Club. Honorary chairs are Suzette Derrick and Reneé Winter. Mari Epperson is chair and Sandy Secor is president of KidneyTexas, Inc.

The inaugural Everson Walls Legacy Award will be presented to Everson Walls as the honoree at the Fashion Show and Luncheon. This award honors an individual or corporation for their dedication to fighting kidney disease. Walls, a former Dallas Cowboy, donated one of his kidneys to his former teammate, Ron Springs, who lived for several years after the surgery.

