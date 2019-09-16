Step Into the 2019 Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase

If driving down the highway in a yellow McLaren 720s Spider – hair whipping in the wind – is any indication for the fun to come this year at the 2019 Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase, I’d easily say this is one event I don’t want to miss.

Earlier this month, I was able to treat my friend Rosanne from Dallas CASA to a preview party for the third annual event – let’s call it a taste test of what is to come – and we both walked away excited to return to the beautiful Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas for the main event later this month.

The luxury lifestyle event benefits the Baylor Scott & White Irving Foundation.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase, simply put, it’s a unique luxury lifestyle and automobile showcase. It is a car connoisseurs’ paradise. But, it’s also an event for the entire family.

With a Highland Park Village fashion show, 16-foot toy racecar run, mini luxury cars for the kiddos to drive, and an assortment of delicious bites; there’s something for everyone, event planners say.

In addition to driving the 720s Spider and the amazing Rolls Royce Cullinan (that beauty is fast), my friend and I were able to taste test sample bites from the Four Seasons (delicious), caught a mini fashion show, and got a jump start on our own inspiration for the Haute Hat Contest.

FASHION

Dallas’ Mad Hatter Shane Walker will return to judge the 2019 Haute Hat Contest on The Million Air Stage with categories for stylish men and women. Guests are encouraged to pair a hat with their favorite resort-inspired ensemble.

Highland Park Village will present a runway fashion show produced by Jan Strimple Productions on the Million Air Stage inside the climate-controlled Porsche Pavilion at 1:30 p.m.

The exciting show will feature Fall looks from prestigious brands Alice + Olivia, MARKET, St. John, Trina Turk, and Theory. Several brands will have retail pop-up shops inside the Porsche Pavilion for guests to browse throughout the day.

FOOD

Restaurants featured at the event this year in the Allie Beth Allman – URBAN VIP Lounge include The French Room, LAW, III Forks, Cool River, Chop House Burger, Dallas Fish Market, Wild Salsa, Oven and Cellar, Outlaw Tap Room, Kai, Toulouse, Whiskey Cake, Texas de Brazil, Princi Italia, CRU Wine and Food Bar, Pacific Table, Cork & Pig Tavern, Make Your Life Sweeter, and Carlton Provisions.

THE CARS

The Collectors’ Concours is a juried showcase of rare classic, luxury, and supercars from private collectors on the 1st Fairway of the TPC Golf Course. More than 100 incredible cars will be on display, including a 1916 Stutz Bearcat; 1936 Pierce Arrow; 1956 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL; 1965 Corvette Stingray; 1966 Shelby GT350H Hertz Rent-a-Racer; 1983 Ferrari 308 GTS and more.

The Club Car Expo, powered by Park Up Front, will be displayed on the 18thth fairway and represents some of the best car clubs in North Texas, including the Mercedes-Benz Club of America; Lamborghini Club of Dallas; Porsche Club of America – Maverick Region; Corvette Legends of TX; McLaren Club; Jaguar Owners Association; Texas Shelby North Texas and the Ferrari Club Dallas.

The Park Place New Car Concours will feature the latest models from each of the luxury brands the dealership group represents, including Rolls-Royce, Maserati, McLaren, Bentley, Karma, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Volvo, Jaguar, and Land Rover.

Ranging from $25 – $50 for general admission and $100 for VIP All Access, which includes the VIP Lounge with complimentary food and beverages from dozens of the area’s finest restaurants, tickets are on sale at LuxurySupercarShowcase.com. VIP Tickets are limited and have sold out the previous two years.