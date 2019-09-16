Life Changing Development Corporation Announces 2nd Annual Survivor’s Ball

The 2nd Annual Survivor’s Ball celebrating those who have emerged from life’s most challenging situations will take place Oct. 19 at the Sheraton Downtown Dallas, 400 N. Olive St.

A VIP meet-and-greet begins at 6 p.m. with the gala commencing at 7 p.m.

This year’s keynote speaker is Emmy-winner and author and producer Piper Dellums.

Life Changing Development Corporation (LCDC) founder and entrepreneur Angelia Dunbar launched the Survivor’s Ball in 2018 to honor individuals who had overcome various life and health trials.

“Having gone through life challenges myself,” says Dunbar, “I found it necessary to stop and choose to live. I realized it was a conscientious decision that all survivors have to make while enduring our different trials. I also realized that even after surviving the actual diagnosis or trauma, that very few people take time to celebrate that victory. People are surviving incredible occurrences, and I felt like that was something worth celebrating.”

Dunbar’s life is an epic tale of ups and downs. From surviving cancer, domestic violence and kidnapping and attempted murder to becoming one of the most successful female contractors in the U.S., she hopes her story along with those of this year’s honorees will uplift and motivate others.

She explains, “Our honorees this year include a Grammy winner, Olympic medalist, and world-renowned author. All of these men and women have faced life’s toughest challenges and emerged on the side as the very best in their chosen fields. They have amazing stories to share, a positive testimony, that can change someone else’s life.”

This year’s list of honorees includes:

La’Ve Jackson – Entrepreneur

Ashton Smith Honoree – Olympic Gold Medalist

Terry Bently Hill – Attorney

Tamecka Grate – Frazier

Rickey Offord – Grammy Winner

Gwen Edwards – Advocate for Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD)

Alicia Brown Young

Shantaquilette Williams

Setra Stevenson –

Monet Cullins – Founder, Bold Lips Revolution and Battle Buddies.

Jessica Thomas

Laura Welch

Thomas Hayden Garner – Pastor

Michael Molthan – Talk Show

Tickets are on sale now for $100 and can be purchased online by clicking here.