Crime Reports Sept. 9 – 15

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: Oops, It Happened Again

Locking your car and garage should always be on your “to-do” list; just ask this resident in the 4500 block of Emerson Avenue who failed to do both and had $4,100 in jewels stolen sometime between 2 and 2:45 p.m. Sept. 9 from his unlocked car in his open garage.

HIGHLAND PARK

9 Monday

A 24-year-old Dallas man was arrested around 11:40 p.m. in the 5400 block of Preston Road for having more than a fourth of an ounce of marijuana and no drivers license.

10 Tuesday

A man whose age was “unknown” was arrested around 11:40 p.m. for speeding in a construction zone and having an expired vehicle registration.

11 Wednesday

A large Rottweiler that’s all bark and no bite (so far, fingers crossed) has been the talk of the neighborhood in the 3300 block of Cornell Avenue. Apparently, two separate residents (on two separate occasions) have feared for their life when approached by the barking dog whose owner was nowhere in sight. Around 4 p.m., a woman who said the dog wasn’t hers but lived at the home where the dog was hanging out in the front lawn, was issued a citation by local officers.

A thief unsuccessfully tried to steal a 2003 Ford F350 from the 3400 block of Princeton Avenue something between Aug. 29 and 8 p.m. Sept. 11. The vehicle’s ignition and passenger-side door were both damaged.

12 Thursday

A black wallet was found around 9 a.m. in a flower bed at a home in the 4000 block of Lexington Avenue. A U.S. Visa and a Chase debit card were found inside.

13 Friday

Two Giant bikes, valued at $400 each, were stolen from an apartment garage in the 5000 block of Holland Avenue sometime during the past month, the owner reported to police around 1:20 p.m. The owner was unsure of the exact date because he doesn’t park in the garage or ride the bikes often.

14 Saturday

An 18-year-old Dallas man was arrested around 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of Drexel Drive for littering and public intoxication by a minor.

A 2007 gold Mercedes Benz SL 550 that was stolen (keyfob inside) around 9 a.m. Sept. 13, while a couple went for a walk in the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive, was recovered around 1:40 p.m.

15 Sunday

A black wallet was found in the driveway around 10:40 a.m. near a home in the 3500 block of Saint Johns Drive. Inside $245, a Dallas public library card, and several credit cards.

An Addidas soccer bag with the number 62 embroidered on it was stolen from the back seat of a 2015 dark green Jeep Wrangler parked overnight in the 4500 block of Lorraine Avenue, the homeowner reported around 5:15 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

9 Monday

Some people might call the police, this local used hand signs to flag down an officer in the 3600 block of Westwood Drive to report that his 2004 white Ford F250 was stolen sometime between 8:31 and 11:30 a.m. The vehicle was reportedly valued at $16.000.

Sometime before 9:24 a.m., a black 2002 Acura LL, valued at $6,000, was stolen from the 4300 block of University Boulevard.

11 Wednesday

A homeowner in the 4400 block of Hyer Avenue reported to police around 5 p.m., that sometime between 6 p.m. Aug. 4 and 8:30 a.m. Aug. 7, her housekey and $130 were stolen from a drawer in her home.

13 Friday

A resident in the 4300 block of Normandy Avenue reported to police around 1:20 p.m. that he had wired $1,450 out of state for merchandise that never arrived.