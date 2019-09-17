KidLinks to host 10th Annual Symphony of Chefs Fundraiser

KidLinks will host its 10th Annual Symphony of Chefs fundraiser Feb. 24, 2020, at Sixty-Five Hundred in Dallas.

As the most notable event that KidLinks holds, the intimate evening will begin with an hors d’oeuvres reception followed by a seated four-course wine-paired dinner prepared table-side and concludes with a decadent dessert experience.

The Symphony of Chefs evening also includes musical entertainment and a spirited live auction featuring chef experiences.

Well regarded chefs and musical entertainment will be in attendance to this event.

Symphony of Chefs is one of two signature events benefitting the North Texas-based non-profit, KidLinks. KidLinks is a nonprofit organization that has funded Music Therapy treatment programs in children’s hospitals.

The money raised is to go create educational resources to adults who care for these kids, and to make more programs and content for the children who need it.

This year, the event co-chairs are Amy Pratt, Tana P. Roberts, MD, and Tim Roberts.

The founding event chairs are Bonnie and Nathan Shea, the honorary chef chair is Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman of José, and the honorary chef chair emeritus is Salvatore Gisellu of Urban Family Restaurants.

For more information, please visit KidLinks.org.