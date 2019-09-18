GALLERY: The Ultimate Birthday Bash

On Sept. 7, The Birthday Party Project (TBPP) – a Dallas-based, nationwide nonprofit that throws birthday parties for children living in homeless shelters and transitional living facilities – celebrated its mission of spreading JOY with the Ultimate Birthday Bash at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

TBPP Founder and “Chief Birthday Enthusiast” Paige Chenault was in attendance to honor longtime supporters Pam and Jeffrey Godsick (Executive Vice President of Sony Pictures Worldwide Partnerships and Brand Management), retired NFL great Reggie Bush and his wife Lilit, and Amirah Kassem (founder of Flour Shop). All proceeds from the evening will go directly toward celebrating LA children facing homelessness.

(Brian Gove Photography)

DJ Jon Brown kicked off the party, spinning tunes atop a DJ booth disguised as a larger-than-life, three-tier cake. The Beverly Hilton’s garden was transformed into a birthday bash designed to bring out the inner kid in every guest – complete with a glitter face-painting station, laser tattoo station, a design-your-own bracelet station, and a balloon artist. To top it off, the party included a photo booth with a backdrop of oversized birthday presents, a balloon and photo wall, and a wall of rainbow Flour Shop cake pops.

Throughout the evening, guests enjoying mingling with Chenault and indulging in the ultimate birthday experience. The night concluded with a drawing of two raffle items – with one lucky guest winning a framed Gray Malin print, and another receiving tickets to the premiere of Gemini Man.