Dorothy Herbert Gruber

Dorothy Barbara Herbert “Dot” Gruber passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1925 in Hempstead, NY. where she lived with her family until she was married. In 1947 she met the love of her life, Robert P. “Bob” Gruber, a dashing USAF First Lieutenant, at a USO event. Dorothy’s father was the USO Director in Hempstead where Dorothy was a frequent volunteer. She and Bob were married on March 19, 1949 just before he shipped out to Germany to assist in the Berlin Air Lift. After several re-locations including Korea, Bob was stationed in Texas where he and Dorothy decided to make their home. In 1959 they moved to University Park (Dallas, TX). Bob passed away Oct. 31, 1984, and Dorothy remained in their family home.

For many years, Dorothy was an active volunteer for the Republican Party and with the League of Women Voters of Dallas including serving as President for a time. Dorothy also enjoyed volunteering with the Alter Society of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, where she was a long-time member. In addition to raising her four children and her volunteer work, she worked 12+ years with the University Lecture Series of SMU retiring in 1991. She loved to travel, especially taking cruises and enjoying various Elderhostel trips.

Dorothy was pre-deceased by her parents, William and Rose Kreischer Herbert; her brother, Ramon “Ray” Herbert, sisters-in-law Jeanne Seibold Herbert and Annette Gruber and her grandson, Samuel Thomas. She leaves behind three sons, Robert P. Gruber and wife Kathy Ogle of Dallas TX, Richard Gruber and wife Laura of Atlanta GA, Carl Gruber and wife Missy of Cocoa Beach FL; and one daughter, Patti Thomas and husband Alan of Waco TX. She also leaves six grandchildren, Rachel (Michael Corliss) Gruber, Jennie Lee Gruber, Cecelia Gruber, Chelsea (Ben) Butler, Chloé Thomas, and Sophie Gruber.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Avalon Memory Care, St. Rita’s Catholic Church, and Faith Presbyterian Hospice for the loving care they provided for Dorothy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Faith Presbyterian Hospice, 12477 Merit Drive, Dallas, TX 75251 in memory of Dorothy.

A memorial and visitation will be held at 5 pm, Saturday, Sept. 21st at Restland Funeral Home, 13005 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75243 with burial in the DFW National Cemetery.