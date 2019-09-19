Thursday, September 19, 2019

GALLERY: Smells Like School Spirit

Highland Park football fans of all ages showed off their Scots spirit before the first home game of the season.

Expectations remain high despite a disappointing loss to Frisco Lone Star.

(Photos by Dalia Faheid and Lauren Daniels)

