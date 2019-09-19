Thursday, September 19, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Highland Park aced its first two challenges in District 11-5A play. (Photo: Chris McGathey)
Sports 

HP Starts District Slate With Sweeps

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments , ,

Highland Park is off to a perfect start in District 11-5A play following back-to-back sweeps of Carrollton Newman Smith and Conrad.

The Lady Scots (21-11, 2-0) have won nine straight matches overall heading into Friday’s home clash against Bryan Adams. They will travel to face Carrollton Creekview on Sept. 24.

The two district wins are among the most lopsided matches of the season for HP. Newman Smith took just 30 points in three sets, while Conrad managed only 27.

You May Also Like

Lady Scots Stumble to Start District

Staff Report 0

Lady Scots Open Playoffs Today

Chuck Cox 0

HP Girls Eye Postseason Berth

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *