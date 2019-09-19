HP Starts District Slate With Sweeps

Highland Park is off to a perfect start in District 11-5A play following back-to-back sweeps of Carrollton Newman Smith and Conrad.

The Lady Scots (21-11, 2-0) have won nine straight matches overall heading into Friday’s home clash against Bryan Adams. They will travel to face Carrollton Creekview on Sept. 24.

The two district wins are among the most lopsided matches of the season for HP. Newman Smith took just 30 points in three sets, while Conrad managed only 27.