Pinto Ranch Hosts Kickin’ It To Cancer Weekend at NorthPark Center

Pinto Ranch kicks off fall with two Western Weekends dedicated to highlighting cowboy boots and western fashions at their Dallas store located in NorthPark Center, starting Oct. 5.

The events come just in time to prepare Dallas for the Cattle Barron’s Ball with two Saturday’s filled with exclusive trunk shows and vendor appearances.

What’s going to be happening at the event:

An informal fashion show at Pinto Ranch showcasing Christina Greene’s jewelry and high fashion western boot vendor Old Gringo’s latest merchandise with a DJ and live music.

Bishop Cider and Uncommon Wine will be providing drinks

Special Guest Bill Hook will give a live performance.

Pinto Ranch will be selling custom “Kickin’ It To Cancer,” which $5 of every shirt sold will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Old Gringo and Pinto Ranch will be holding a boot giveaway and giving a boot jack with the purchase of any Old Gringo boots, while supplies last.