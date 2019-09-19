Thursday, September 19, 2019

Highland Park continues to dominate the competition this season, including an impressive victory over Southlake Carroll. (Photo: Chris McGathey)
Scots Still Hold Court in Team Tennis

Highland Park will carry its unbeaten record into a pair of nondistrict home matches this week, against El Paso Coronado on Friday and Tyler Lee on Saturday at the Seay Tennis Center.

The Scots (9-0) scored an impressive 17-2 victory over Class 6A powerhouse Southlake Carroll on Sept. 13, led by outstanding play in doubles matches.

Among the winning tandems were Rhett Bailey and Cole Burnam, Peyton Dooley and Ray Saalfield, Annika Juergens and Isabella McElfresh, Jourdan Krueger and Cambelle Henderson, and Harold Glasscock and Lucy Tilden.

