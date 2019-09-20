Dog Gone It! Holmes Aquatic Center Closes Season

Summer’s not over until a shaggy pooch makes the final splash in the Holmes Aquatic Center pool.

Before temperatures drop into a pleasant range, but after children have returned to school for the fall, recent University Park tradition calls for one last pool party – one where the dog paddle proves the most popular way to complete a lap.

On a sunny September afternoon, pets and their owners turned out to close out the city’s swimming season with the seventh annual Doggy Splash Day.

There was ball chasing, barking, and fun.

See you at the pool next year.