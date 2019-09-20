Luxury and Supercar Showcase to Feature Rare Cars From Local Residents

Park Cities resident Demetrio Lahiri’s 1989 Ferrari Mondial T Cabriolet and Ray Kinney’s rare 1936 Lincoln K LeBaron Sport “Playboy” Coupe are two out of 100 cars that were selected to be displayed and juried in the Collectors Concours at the third annual Park Place Luxury and Supercar Showcase.

These cars are not only easy on the eyes, but many of them are limited vehicles.

“My 1989 Ferrari Mondial T cabriolet is one of the few Classiche Certified Ferrari Mondial t Cabriolet vehicles in the world,” said Lahiri. “Certified to be completely original by Ferrari in Modena, Italy, Ferrari of North America specifically requested that my car be shown as part of The Tribute to Ferrari spiders in 2018. Only Classiche Certified Ferrari’s were allowed to be displayed on the fairway of Pebble Beach during the Concours d’Elegance. Completely original and in preservation condition, this is one of the finest original Ferraris in existence.”

Kinney’s coupe is one of 25 built-in 1936 and reportedly one out of the two that are known to have survived today.

“The base price in 1936 was $4,700. This car cost $4,975… more than the cost of an average home and seven times the price of the average American car,” Kinney said.

The Collectors’ Concours will be displayed on the first Fairway of the TPC Golf Course and will include a 1916 Stutz Bearcat; 1936 Pierce Arrow; 1956 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL; 1966 Shelby GT350H Hertz Rent-a-Racer; 1983 Ferrari 308 GTS and many other rare vehicles.

Dallas-Fort Worth’s premier luxury lifestyle and the automotive event will return to the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28, rain or shine.

Advance tickets range from $25 – $50 for general admission and $100 for VIP All Access, which includes the VIP Lounge with complimentary food and beverages from dozens of the area’s finest restaurants, tickets are on sale at LuxurySupercarShowcase.com. V