Scots Tame Cougars in District Opener

Highland Park had plenty of anger and frustration to take out on Friday, and Bryan Adams was the unfortunate recipient.

The Scots bounced back from a rare home loss in resounding fashion with a 62-0 thrashing of the Cougars in the District 6-5A Div. I opener at Highlander Stadium.

HP looked focused and motivated in its first game since Frisco Lone Star snapped the Scots’ 33-game winning streak a week ago, and also became the first in-state opponent to beat HP at home in more than 20 years.

“We were upset from last week. Champions don’t get beat often, but when they do, they can’t wait to get back on the field and make amends and set the record straight,” said HP head coach Randy Allen. “It felt good to get back on the winning side.”

Allen reached a personal milestone on Friday with his 395th career victory. He’s now in sole possession of third place on the state’s all-time list for coaching wins, surpassing one of his mentors, Brownwood legend Gordon Wood. Allen replaced Wood at Brownwood after his 1986 retirement.

“He’s really an icon in Texas high school football,” Allen said of Wood. “He was very kind to me when I came in, and did a lot to get me started there. It’s an honor to have your name next to his.”

Chandler Morris threw five first-half touchdown passes, including three to Ben Smith, as the Scots (3-1, 1-0) rolled to a 48-0 halftime advantage.

Morris completed 16 of 19 passes for 352 yards in the first two quarters. Smith caught eight throws for 215 yards. They have formed a prolific duo thus far: Morris has more than 1,300 passing yards and Smith has more than 500 receiving yards through four games.

The HP offense certainly seemed like it was back in top form, reaching the end zone on each of its first nine drives while racking up 659 total yards.

Paxton Anderson caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Morris on the final play of the first half. Brooks Bond added a game-high 86 rushing yards and two scores.

The reserves played almost the entire second half on both sides of scrimmage. Backup quarterback Brayden Schager threw his first career touchdown pass with a 16-yarder to David Sherer midway through the third quarter.

“Our second team executed really well,” Allen said. “This was a great opportunity to keep the morale high. Our guys were excited about playing.”

Meanwhile, the HP defense smothered the Cougars (1-3, 0-1), who have managed just 18 points all season. The only highlight for BA came via an onside kick recovery to start the game.

The Scots allowed just 101 total yards and forced three turnovers, including a first-half interception by Walker Cobb and a fumble recovery by David Lightbourn late in the third quarter.