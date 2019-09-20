The Other Art Fair You Should Go To This Weekend

Saatchi Art, an online gallery and networking site for artists, just launched the leading independent artist showcase, The Other Art Fair, in Dallas this weekend.

Starting today through Sept. 22, head on over to the Dallas Market Hall for a unique and immersive experience than any other regular art fair.

Each artwork is handpicked by a panel of influential art experts, and the fair showcases work by 120 talented independent artists with pieces starting from $150. Art lovers and enthusiasts can visit the fair with the confidence that they can buy and start collecting art pieces that suites a variety of budgets and tastes.

When founder Ryan Stainer realized the gap between an audience searching to discover the “next big thing” and talented artists seeking to gain recognition, The Other Art Fair was born. Founded in London in 2011, the fairs are now firmly established in the US, UK, and Australia and it’s increasingly growing.

The effects have been a positive one, according to Stainer.

After eight years on, the fair has been a growing reputation for artists looking for exposure in their trade and the support over the years has led to numerous success stories from past exhibitors.

“We are delighted that so many of our artists have been successful within the traditional gallery system: as prestigious international galleries choose to represent our artists, these individuals emerge in the spotlight of the art world as the names of the future.” -Ryan Stainer

This weekend event is not just about art buying, folks.

Attendees can enjoy complimentary craft gin cocktails in partnership with Bombay Sapphire while partaking in curated programs of interactive workshops, all directed by creatives and artists from Texas. I’ll “cheers” to that.

Here a few fun activities you can enjoy while on fairgrounds:

The Canvas Lab Presented by Bombay Sapphire

Tap into your inner creative as you and your friends enjoy a unique workshop experience in The Canvas Lab, led by local artists and makers, washed down with delicious, and complimentary, gin cocktails courtesy of the expert mixologists at BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®. Workshop tickets cost $5 each and must be purchased alongside a regular entrance ticket.

Saatchi Art Curator Tours

Experience The Other Art Fair through a curator’s eyes. Saatchi Art’s expert curators present free daily guided tours of The Fair that highlight artists with distinct styles, provide art historical context, and spotlight potential investment opportunities. Head to the Saatchi Art stands for a free tour. Tour schedule to be announced.

Kids Create: Dallas In Your Hands

Younger visitors can unleash their artistic flair and participate in creative art activities. Created by artist Jennifer Wester, this activity allows younger visitors to unleash their inner artist with hands-on paper crafts that highlight the wonderful array of forms and shapes in the City of Dallas.

Visitors can also expect exclusive features, experiential programming, and music inspired by the local flare of Dallas.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate Dallas’ vibrant, rich array of local artistic talent,” said Stanier. “Our main goal is to support independent artists by providing a platform for new art collectors to begin their collections and seasoned collectors to discover the best up-and-coming artists in the early stages of their careers.”

All in all, this is an art fair for everyone.

Whether you’re a first-time buyer, a seasoned collector, or enjoy viewing artistic craftsmanship, visit The Other Art Fair while it’s here for an entertaining and cultural experience in Dallas.

If You Go:

3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 10 | Friday Late Evening: 6-10 p.m.

Sept. 21: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sept. 22: 11a.m.-6 p.m.