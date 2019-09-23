HP Library Offers Free Presentation on Public Speaking

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

The Highland Park Harvey R. “Bum” Bright Library is hosting a free event with Liz Navarro on how to effectively speak in order to engage listeners and possibly activate new opportunities.

The meeting is being held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the HP Town Hall Council Chamber.

“Whether you are networking, making a pitch, or trying to ace an interview, everyone needs to know how to talk about their work and tell their story in a way that leaves a strong impression,” said Navarro.

Navarro is a writer, educator and communications strategist who was a guest speaker for SMU TEDx in the past.

She empowers entrepreneurs and professionals to find their voice, amplify it and put ideas in front of the right audience. She has taught public speaking courses at both SMU and Pepperdine University.

Upon leaving the presentation, the goal is to be able to speak about your work, passions, or goals by presenting with confidence, focusing on the needs of the audience, and using language that connects.

You will walk away with strategies that can be used in both your professional and personal lives, not only public speaking, event planners say.

For more information about Liz Navarro, visit www.liznavarroco.com.

