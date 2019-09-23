Petite Palace Brings Circus Variety Show to the Bath House

The Petite Palace is “part circus, part variety show, part cabaret,” and the family-friendly show is coming to Dallas from Oct 17 to Nov. 3.

The event is going to be held at the Bath House Cultural Center at White Rock Lake.

In addition to its regularly scheduled performances, a sensory-friendly show will take place at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

A free event will also take place Oct. 19 on the grounds of the Bath House Cultural Center as the Laughter League will present the Dallas International Children’s Festival.

There will be many performances on the stage:

Grant McCartney will help festival-goers to go through an authentic American Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course.

The Petite Palace stars will preform give them tips and tricks on juggling, spin-plates, and how to hang from a trapeze.

The diverse Dallas youth will perform Afro Brazilian Martial Arts to a storytelling dance from India.

Ballet Folklorico Youth Dancers, Choreo Tap Youth Ensemble and Mime Troupe from Booker T. Washington High School will also be performing.

Further information about the Dallas Internation Children’s Festival can be found here.