Salesmanship Club of Dallas Elects Its 100th President

Peter Lodwick has been elected as the 100th president of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas. His election is the start of a whole year of celebration for the Salesmanship Club of Dallas’ 100th anniversary.

Lodwick has been a member of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas since 2004.

He has served on the board of directors for Salesmanship Club of Dallas, Momentous Institute and AT&T Byron Nelson. Lodwick is an SMU graduate and currently serves as managing director and general counsel of RGT Wealth Advisors.

“The 100-year history of the club’s commitment to our community through the work of Momentous Institute is truly game-changing for children and families,” Lodwick said. “I am incredibly honored by the opportunity to play a role, alongside my fellow club members, in continuing this great legacy.”

The Salesmanship Club of Dallas was found in 1920 as a nonprofit organization of more than 600 business leaders who are dedicated to building and repairing emotional health through the programs of Momentous Institute.