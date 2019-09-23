Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Salesmanship Club of Dallas Elects Its 100th President

Peter Lodwick has been elected as the 100th president of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas. His election is the start of a whole year of celebration for the Salesmanship Club of Dallas’ 100th anniversary.

Lodwick has been a member of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas since 2004.

He has served on the board of directors for Salesmanship Club of Dallas, Momentous Institute and AT&T Byron Nelson. Lodwick is an SMU graduate and currently serves as managing director and general counsel of RGT Wealth Advisors.

“The 100-year history of the club’s commitment to our community through the work of Momentous Institute is truly game-changing for children and families,” Lodwick said. “I am incredibly honored by the opportunity to play a role, alongside my fellow club members, in continuing this great legacy.”

The Salesmanship Club of Dallas was found in 1920 as a nonprofit organization of more than 600 business leaders who are dedicated to building and repairing emotional health through the programs of Momentous Institute.

