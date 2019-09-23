World’s First Bentley Bentayga Stetson Arrives in Texas

What happens when you combine luxury with an iconic American brand?

Bentley Dallas and Stetson have combined their legacy to create a timeless vehicle: the Bentley Bentayga Stetson Special Edition.

“The Bentayga’s rugged luxury is a tailor-made match for Stetson’s unsurpassed quality,” said Ken Schnitzer, chairman of Park Place Dealerships. “The Bentayga Stetson Special Edition combines the best of old-world craftsmanship with American history to create a distinctive and memorable motoring experience.”

This vehicle is exclusively offered by Bentley Dallas with the first car having already been delivered.

The vehicle has a 4.0 liter V8 engine, 542 horsepower and top speed is 180 mph.

This car can go from 0 to 60 in 4.4 seconds.

The first special edition vehicle’s ticket price is starting at $246,578 and comes with white sand exterior with camel hide interior details. The Stetson logo is embroidered in each headrest in saddle thread to complement the open pore liquid amber veneer.

Taking cues from cowboy boots and saddles, the Bentayga Stetson Special Edition will feature “boot stitching” throughout the vehicle to create a Bespoke Bentayga that embodies the style of the Stetson brand.

Treadplate inserts carved with “MULLINER STETSON” mark each vehicle as a special edition.

Bentley Dallas will have two addition cars arriving in Texas in October and November.