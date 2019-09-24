Crime Reports Sept. 16-22

SKULLDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SMASH, BANG 64th

Happy birthday to you! Bistro 31, we’ll do. Hit and run, leave a present: a damaged Honda for you. The disappointed Dallas woman reported that the anonymous “gift” to her 2018 Accord came between 5 and 10:34 p.m. Sept. 20 at Highland Park Village.

Highland Park

16 Monday

Arrested around 2:21 p.m.: a 30-year-old man accused of indecent exposure and evading arrest in the 4200 block of Lemmon Ave.

17 Tuesday

A caretaker for a home n the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive returned to find that a burglar had broken into a rear cabana overnight before 8:15 a.m. and left broken glass on the floor.

18 Wednesday

Arrested at 10 a.m.: a 58-year-old man accused of driving without a valid license in the 4000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 5:01 p.m.: a 56-year-old man in the 4500 block of Belfort Place for warrants.

A white iPhone 8 went missing between and 7:30 p.m. when it fell out of a Dallas woman’s purse as she left her booth at Mi Cocina at Highland Park Village.

19 Thursday

Arrested around 1:56 p.m.: two women, ages 21 and 55, and a 45-year-old man accused possession of a controlled substance and in the 5400 block Lomo Alto Drive. The 55-year-old also faced outstanding warrants.

20 Friday

Arrested at 3:29 p.m.: a 29-year-old man in the 5000 block of Holland Avenue for outstanding warrants.

Around 3:45 p.m. a 33-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5000 block of Holland Avenue.

A cream-colored Yuba bike estimated to be worth $1,200 was stolen around 7:30 p.m. from the back alley driveway of a home in the 3200 block of Princeton Avenue.

22 Sunday

Arrested at 12:51 a.m.: a 33-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated at Highland Park Village.

Arrested at 6:13 p.m.: a 48-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of Armstrong Avenue.

University Park

16 Monday

Things weren’t so sweet for Sprinkles Ice Cream on the Plaza at Preston Center where someone broke in and tried to steal a safe around 1 a.m. The burglar made off with $3,500 in cash and caused damage to the front door and the safe.

Arrested at 10 a.m.: a 28-year-old woman in the 100 block of Chestnut St. for outstanding warrants.

17 Tuesday

A man from the 3300 block of Purdue Street contacted police after he discovered around 6 p.m. that someone had opened a credit account in his name.

A woman was surprised to find that someone broke into her white 2017 Jaguar at a parking lot in the Plaza at Preston Center between 6:30 and 7:42 p.m. The burglar took a purse which was worth $30, a MACBOOK Pro valued at $3,000, and an iPad pro cost $1,200.

18 Wednesday

Reported at 2:38 p.m.: A black 2006 Toyota Avalon was parked in the 4200 block of Colgate Ave. when an unknown vehicle passed by striking and causing damage to the Avalon’s passenger side.

19 Thursday

A bike with an estimated worth of $100 was reported stolen around 12:46 p.m. in the 3400 block of Rosedale Ave.

Arrested at 1:30 p.m.: a 36-year-old man in the 700 block of Belt Line Road for outstanding warrants.

20 Friday

A white 2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited worth $20,000 was reported stolen at 7:51 a.m. from the 2800 block of Daniel Avenue.

Reported at 1:59 p.m.: A resident in the 3400 block Amherst Street reported that someone fraudulently used her identification.

A verbal altercation turned physical when a person was struck in the face at 5:04 p.m. in the 4300 block Amherst Street.