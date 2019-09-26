Highland Park Pool Users Will Miss Their Queen Bee

Swimming in Highland Park wouldn’t be what it is today without Joyce Davis, the woman affectionately known as “The Queen Bee of the Highland Park Pool.”

Davis died in August at age 91. Read her obit on Page 61.

Dedie Leahy wrote the paper to remind readers of Davis’ contributions.

“I am well aware of the many lives she touched in Highland Park with her bright, humorous, fun and very thoughtful spirit,” Leahy said.

Davis wouldn’t stick around the pool when her daughter, Nancy, was 10, because it “wasn’t cool” for moms to remain on the premises. But after Nancy headed to college, Davis became a regular lap swimmer, doing her “turtle stroke,” which kept her coif from getting wet.

When she could no longer do the stroke, she walked her laps, doing so up until six weeks ago. Davis convinced the town to install umbrellas after shade trees had been removed and add footstools.

Symposium Helps Women Connect

Reshma Saujani, CEO of Girls Who Code and author of Brave, Not Perfect, will serve as the keynote speaker for the third annual Comerica Women’s Business Symposium.

Reshma, of New York City, is a graduate of the University of Illinois, Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, and Yale Law School.

Her international nonprofit Girls Who Code “works to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what a computer programmer looks like and does,” according to reshmasaujani.com.

Comerica Bank bills the symposium as “the power networking event of the year” and an opportunity to “learn, connect, and grow with some of Dallas-Fort Worth’s most influential businesswomen.”

The day-long mid-October event will benefit the Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support. The agency serves women and children fleeing from domestic abuse with a daycare, emergency shelter, therapeutics, and access to legal representation at no cost to the client.

Symposium speakers also include work/life fulfillment expert and entrepreneur Samantha Ettus, technology strategist and futurist Crystal Washington, and celebrity chef Jamie Gwen.

Everyone Loves Dirk

Starstruck mayors snapped photos as Dirk and Jessica Nowitzki made a surprise appearance at the 2019 North Texas Giving Day pep rally to gin up support for nonprofits participating this year.

The packed house in September included 11-year participating nonprofits, mayors from 10 counties, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Communities Foundation of Texas and North Texas Giving Day funders, and the UNT Mean Green marching band.

Kid Links won the random drawing for the $10,000 prize. The Nowitzkis posed with “Why I Give” signs and various event attendees.

Learn more about North Texas Giving Day at northtexasgivingday.org.