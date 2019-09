Highland Park turned in a fifth-place finish in the team standings of the elite varsity girls division on Saturday at the Lovejoy Fall Festival in McKinney.

The Lady Scots were paced by Alli Grace Ott, who finished seventh individually. Cameron Fawcett, who has been HP’s top runner this fall, did not compete.

Next up, HP will race on Sept. 28 at the McNeil Invitational in Round Rock, on the same course as the UIL state meet in November.