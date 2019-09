Players and coaches in the Highland Park field hockey program want to grow awareness and participation in their sport.

So the Lady Scots will hold a free youth clinic on Oct. 7-8 aimed at teaching the fundamentals to girls in grades 6-8.

The clinic, slated for 4-5 p.m. each day, will be on the turf at the HPHS softball field. Equipment will be provided. You can register by email and by filling out the online waiver.