Scots Continue to Dominate on Court

Highland Park has been flawless thus far in its quest to defend its Class 5A state title in team tennis.

The Scots added another two nondistrict victories to their resume over the weekend, easily dispatching El Paso Coronado on Friday and Tyler Lee on Saturday by identical 18-1 scores.

HP’s girls doubles teams shined against Lee, including Jourdan Krueger and Isabella McElfresh, Nell Covington and Cambelle Henderson, and Hayden Bethea and Christianne Mandes. Boys singles wins came from Peyton Dooley, McKay Harman, Ray Saalfield, Kyle Bezprozvanny, and Harrison Wiseman.

After securing another 18-1 victory on Tuesday against Carrollton R.L. Turner, the Scots will host Allen in another nondistrict match on Sept. 28.