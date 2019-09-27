34th Annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon Returns
The Greater Dallas Chapter of Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) will host the 34th annual “The Stars of Texas” luncheon, celebrating Dallas’ National Philanthropy Day. This is an event that will honor all the people, nonprofits, and foundations that volunteer and support worthy causes in Dallas.
This will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas.
The 2019 honorees in six categories are:
- Outstanding Philanthropist Donna Wilhelm
- Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Michal Powell
- Outstanding Foundation — Harry S. Moss Trust, Bank of America N.A., Trustee
- Outstanding Corporation Texas Capital Bank
- Outstanding Fundraising Executive Cindy Scott, CFRE
- Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Ashlyn Duy
The Greater Dallas Chapter of AFP was among the first to begin celebrating National Philanthropy Day in 1985. National Philanthropy Day celebrates the great contributions philanthropy, and those who work in the philanthropic process, make to our community.