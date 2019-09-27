34th Annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon Returns

The Greater Dallas Chapter of Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) will host the 34th annual “The Stars of Texas” luncheon, celebrating Dallas’ National Philanthropy Day. This is an event that will honor all the people, nonprofits, and foundations that volunteer and support worthy causes in Dallas.

This will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas.

The 2019 honorees in six categories are:

Outstanding Philanthropist Donna Wilhelm

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Michal Powell

Outstanding Foundation — Harry S. Moss Trust, Bank of America N.A., Trustee

Outstanding Corporation Texas Capital Bank

Outstanding Fundraising Executive Cindy Scott, CFRE

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Ashlyn Duy

The Greater Dallas Chapter of AFP was among the first to begin celebrating National Philanthropy Day in 1985. National Philanthropy Day celebrates the great contributions philanthropy, and those who work in the philanthropic process, make to our community.