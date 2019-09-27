Dallas Love Field Places Second in Airport Satisfaction Study

For the second-straight year, Dallas Love Field ranked No. 2 among large airports in the J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study.

The study defined large airports as those who serve between 10 million to 32.9 million total passengers and was based on a survey of more than 32,000 travelers from October 2018 to September 2019.

Six key areas for overall passenger satisfaction:

terminal facilities

airport accessibility

security check

baggage claim

check-in

food and beverage

retail

Love Field’s score actually went up 16 points from the previous year, scoring 826 out of 1,000. Love Field also was one of the three airports in the large category to earn five JDPower.com Power Circles, too. The large airport average score was 765 and the overall North American airport score was 762. Love Field’s 826 points ranked fifth among all airports, regardless of size.