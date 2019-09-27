Dallas Museum of Art to Premiere New Works by Wanda Koop and Sandra Cinto

Wanda Koop and Sandra Cinto are coming to Dallas this fall. These two internationally exhibited artists both share interests in the natural world.

The Dallas Museum of Art will present two solo exhibitions debuting new works by Canadian painter Wanda Koop and Brazilian artist Sandra Cinto.

Concentrations 62: Wanda Koop, Dreamline, the first US solo museum exhibition for the artist, will feature eight new paintings from her Dreamline series of landscapes.

Sandra Cinto: Landscape of a Lifetime will occupy the Concourse hall with a commissioned immersive mural. These internationally exhibited artists share an interest in the natural world: Koop investigates how urban society and the environment intersect, while Cinto combines drawing and painting to create intricate installations that evoke voyages through sea and space.

“The DMA’s Concentrations series and Concourse hall mural space serve as platforms for innovative contemporary artists to share new work with our audiences,” said Agustín Arteaga, the DMA’s Eugene McDermott director. “Through the distinct perspectives each artist brings to their projects, the DMA builds on its outstanding contemporary art programming and exhibitions. We especially look forward to introducing Koop and Cinto to local and national audiences as part of a continuing commitment by the DMA to spotlight women artists.”

Over the past two years, the DMA has presented eleven solo and group exhibitions of work by women artists, including, most recently, Women + Design: New Works; Women Artists in Europe from the Monarchy to Modernism; Ida O’Keeffe: Escaping Georgia’s Shadow; Berthe Morisot, Woman Impressionist; and Sheila Hicks: Secret Structures, Looming Presence.

For Concentrations 62, Koop will debut eight new works in her Dreamline series, accompanied by more than 20 preparatory paintings from the past two decades.

Koop’s richly colored canvases straddle abstraction and figuration, the real and the imagined, the personal and the political. Titled Dreamline after an airplane model, the series consists of paintings whose perspective resembles the view from an airplane window, looking out at sparsely populated worlds. The land- and cityscapes are unnaturally hued and are disrupted by drips of paint that recall windowpanes and teardrops, suggesting the uncertain relationship between humankind and nature.

Sandra Cinto will transform the Concourse hall with Landscape of a Lifetime, a 153-foot mural covering the walls and ceiling in 24 shades of blue, shifting from dark to light to give the impression of the transition from night to day. Viewers will be immersed in a lyrical landscape of intricately hand-drawn lines and celestial forms, punctuated by canvases with the same motifs rendered in gorgeous detail. Low-level audio of sounds recorded by the artist (running water, rustling leaves, birds, etc.) played in the Concourse will further enhance the artist’s investigation of life and natural cycles.

The exhibition opens on Oct. 20 and will be on view through Feb. 2, 2020.

Both exhibitions are curated by Anna Katherine Brodbeck, Hoffman Family Senior curator of Contemporary Art.

“I am thrilled to share the work of Wanda Koop and Sandra Cinto with our audiences this fall,” Brodbeck said. “These veteran international artists offer poetic reflections on the interconnection between humans and nature. Their works celebrate the beauty of the world around us while also making us more aware of our impact on and place within that world, a lesson with particular resonance for us today.”

Wanda Koop, Dreamline is part of the Museum’s Concentrations series of exhibitions that presents a recently completed body of work or site-specific installation by an emerging artist, generally as their first US solo museum exhibition.

The series began in 1981 as part of the DMA’s commitment to the work of living artists and has staged the first major museum exhibition for many of the most established artists working today, including Doug Aitken, Shirin Neshat, Anri Sala, Jennifer Allora and Guillermo Calzadilla, Phil Collins, Karla Black, and Slavs and Tatars, among many others.

The exhibition opens on Nov. 15 and will be on view through July 5, 2020.

Visitors can hear from the artists during these upcoming public programs:

Artist Talk: Wanda Koop

When: 3 p.m. Oct. 20

Cost: $5 (free for DMA members and students)

The artist will talk about her work with DMA curator Dr. Katherine Brodbeck and Robert Enright, editor of Border Crossings.

Gallery Talk: Sandra Cinto

When: 12:15 p.m. Nov. 6

Cost: Free

Cinto will talk about her new site-specific mural at the DMA, Landscape of a Lifetime. Beginning October 28, visitors will be able to watch Cinto as she works over three weeks to complete the mural. Low-level audio of sounds recorded by the artist will be played in the Concourse.