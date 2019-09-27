GALLERY: Grants for Innovative Teaching
On the evening of Sept. 10, the Junior League of Dallas, along with presenting sponsor Texas Instruments, awarded 50 Dallas Independent School District educators with grants of up to $2,000 each through the annual Grants for Innovative Teaching program.
Since 1992, this JLD Signature Project has awarded more than $1.9 million to Dallas ISD educators and is designed to encourage excellence in education by funding special projects addressing: reading and literacy enrichment; diversity; special education; science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); or arts and culture enrichment across one or more grade levels.
This year, more than $92,000 was distributed to fund deserving educators’ winning projects. Other sponsors include the Agnes Cluthe Oliver Foundation.
(Photos by Celeste Cameron)