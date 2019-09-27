HSTX Title Officially Opens in the Park Cities

Dallas title industry veteran Brenda Serafino has announced the grand opening of HSTX Title, a full-service, independent title company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate.

Located at 8300 Douglas Ave., the new office will serve Dallas-Fort Worth, including the Park Cities and Preston Hollow.

A long-time resident of the area with nearly 34 years of experience in residential and commercial real estate transactional work, title underwriting and executive management, Serafino brings extensive industry knowledge, local expertise and exceptional leadership qualities to the company.

Serafino is supported by a team of experienced escrow officers who understand the legal nuances and complexities of the local market and are dedicated to ensuring residential and commercial real estate clients enjoy a secure, compliant and successful transaction.

The HSTX Title team of professionals include:

Kay Nettles, Senior Escrow Officer with more than 40 years of experience in the title industry

Anita Klein, Escrow Officer with more than 23 years of experience in the title industry

Jeanett Bradley, Escrow Officer with more than 22 years of experience in the title industry

Paige Davis, Escrow Officer with more than 10 years of experience in the title industry and two years of experience in mortgage lending as a licensed lender

Coby Bullock, Escrow Officer with more than 5 years of experience in the title industry with knowledge in residential, multi-state commercial and farm and ranch transactions

“I couldn’t be more excited to begin a new era of providing professional title services to the Park Cities and Preston Hollow areas,” said Serafino. “HSTX Title has a fantastic team of talented escrow officers ready to serve this community with state-of-the-art tools and resources.”