Jo Koy to Bring “Just Kidding World Tour” to Dallas

As one of today’s premier stand-up comics, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house.

Today, he is one of today's premier stand-up comics. He has been selling out arenas across the world with his jokes that are largely inspired by family, especially his teenaged son, and next May he will perform at Winspear Opera House, which is located in the Dallas Arts District.

Tickets for the Jo Koy: Just Kidding World Tour went on sale today. Ticket prices for the May 1, 2020 show range from $39.50 to $69.50 and can be purchased online at attpac.org.

In 2019, Koy reached no. 1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live from Seattle.

You can also catch him on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio. Koy has made guest appearances on Chelsea Lately, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and more. He has four highly rated and successful comedy specials on Comedy Central and Netflix.