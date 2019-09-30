GALLERY: SPCA of Texas’ Fur Ball

SPCA of Texas celebrated their annual Fur Ball at the Hyatt Regency Dallas foyer as hundreds of dapper gents dressed up to the nines and hundreds of lovely ladies wearing their most dazzling dresses and adorned in their finest jewels arrived for the SPCA of Texas’ annual Fur Ball gala.

Greeted by the SPCA of Texas’ signature purple on every possible surface, guests glided through the lobby, glittering as they went, chatting brightly to one another and wishing congratulations to this year’s chairs, John and Lana Payne, and co-chairs, Jacob and Katherine Payne (who also happen to be their children) on a job well done.

Sipping on wine and nibbling on passed bites, the joyous group hugged old friends, made new ones and caught up from their summer adventures as a jazz trio, members of Party Machine, set the relaxed yet festive mood for the evening.

Fur Ball is DFW’s salute to the bond between people and their pets and a celebration of the SPCA of Texas’ important mission to provide every animal exceptional care and a loving home. All money raised through Fur Ball 2019 will go directly to the SPCA of Texas to help rescue, heal and find homes for thousands of animals.

(Photos by Thomas Graza Photography and Joseph Brewster Photography)