Things To Do: October Edition

Wings over Dallas

When: Oct. 25-27

Where: Dallas Executive Airport

Cost: $25 adults; $10 child

Bring the family out for the nation’s largest World War II-themed event presented by the Commemorative Air Force. See a re-enactment of the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. This fiery show features pyrotechnic effects and replicas of Japanese and American aircrafts in battle. Families can enjoy handson activities, aircraft rides, cockpit tours, and

other activities. For more information and discounted rates, visit wingsoverdallas.org.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

When: Through Oct. 31

Where: Dallas Arboretum

Cost: Cost varies

With more than 150,000 autumn flowers, the gardens at the Dallas Arboretum display the breathtaking colors of fall right. Take in the surrounds of more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash in Pumpkin Village. Look for Linus, Sally, Franklin, Snoopy, and other characters throughout the Charlie Brown-themed pumpkin patch. This festival was named one of “The Best Pumpkin Festivals to Visit This Fall,” by Martha Stewart Living Magazine. Many festival discounts are available. Visit dallasarboretum.org.

Holocaust and Human Right Museum

When: Daily

Where: Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

Cost: $12- 16

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is now open to the public after its October 2017 groundbreaking. Learn about the history of the Holocaust, the emergence of human rights after the war, and the development of human and civil rights in America. With 55,000 square feet spread out over three floors, there is plenty of room to immerse yourself in culture. Tickets are available for purchase at DHHRM.org.

Chefs for Farmers

When: Nov. 1-3

Where: Various locations

Cost: $75- 375

This three-day food and wine festival attracts foodies aged 21+ with mouth-watering, calorie-filled culinary creations. Come enjoy a laid back atmosphere while listening to live music and enjoying some of the best local dishes the city has to offer. Join in celebrating chefs who engage local farms for their businesses. For more information, visit chefsforfarmers.com.