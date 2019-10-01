GALLERY: Miron Crosby and Prabal Gurung Debuts

Designer Prabal Gurung, known for his colorful, detail-rich, multicultural aesthetic, teamed up with Dallas-based authentic cowboy boot brand Miron Crosby to create an exclusive set of styles that were unveiled during the Prabal Gurung Spring 2020 New York Fashion Week show.

The show also marked Gurung’s 10th anniversary.

Following the debut of the collaboration in New York, Miron Crosby founders, Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means, welcomed the designer to Dallas for a VIP launch of the collection with a Texas-sized celebration on Sept. 19. The event was held on the Great Lawn of the Mansion on Turtle Creek, under a tent of sparking string lights and sunset-colored florals.

Highlights of the evening included a parade of Rodeo Queens on horseback carrying custom flags to mark the collaboration between the two brands; a presentation of the Prabal Gurung Spring 2020 Collection; and a Texas toast of tequila led by Duplantis and Means. A focal point of the evening was Pam Minick serving as the evening’s rodeo announcer. Minick – a champion calf roper, actress, movie stunt person, businesswoman and sports commentator – is a member of the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.

The Miron Crosby x Prabal Gurung collection combines Miron Crosby’s fashion-forward western aesthetic and functional construction with Prabal Gurung’s signature detailing, vibrancy, and brand mission to redefine modern American sportswear with a diverse and inclusive lens.

The partnership evolved out of a shared desire to offer clientele high-quality, domestically produced and handcrafted fashion that reimagines everyday classics for today’s strong woman.