Highland Park hasn't lost a match, or even a set, in more than a month. (Photo: Chris McGathey)
11-5A Is No Match for Lady Scots

As the District 11-5A schedule approaches the halfway point, Highland Park not only hasn’t dropped a match, but it hasn’t even lost a set.

The Lady Scots (25-11, 6-0) have won 37 consecutive sets overall, dating back to Aug. 24. That encompasses 12 matches. Diving even deeper, in their six 11-5A contests thus far, HP hasn’t surrendered more than 18 points in any of its 18 sets.

At any rate, HP’s district domination continued with home sweeps of Carrollton R.L. Turner on Sept. 27 and Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday. The Lady Scots will close out the first half of the district slate on Friday at Woodrow Wilson.

