Fawcett, HP Run Well in Round Rock

Highland Park raced to a seventh-place finish in the team standings of the Gold varsity girls division at the McNeil Invitational on Sept. 28 in Round Rock.

The Lady Scots were third among Class 5A schools behind Boerne Champion and Grapevine. Individually, HP junior Cameron Fawcett placed 20th among 505 runners with a time of 18 minutes. 43.8 seconds.

On the boys side, HP came in 60th place as a team in the top boys division, led by Brett Jacot with a time of 17:23. The meet is held at Old Settlers Park, on the same course that will host the UIL state meet on Nov. 9.

Next up, the HP boys will compete in the Jesuit Invitational on Friday at Norbuck Park, while the girls will head to Lake Park in Lewisville for the Flower Mound Invitational. It will be the final tuneup for both teams prior to the District 11-5A meet on Oct. 17.