HP Junior Gives Ironman Distance a Tri

Bennett Handler, a junior at Highland Park High School, was the youngest finisher at the recent Onalaska Half Distance Triathlon near Huntsville.

His overall time for the grueling race was 7 hours, 37 minutes, 5.3 seconds. That included 38:10 for the 1.5-mile swim, 3:55 for the 56-mile cycling course, and 2:57 for the 13.1-mile run. Handler, 17, placed 40th overall, including eighth in the swimming portion.

Each of those segments — totaling 70.8 miles — are half of the distance of a full Ironman triathlon. For some perspective, race winner Danny Silva of Houston turned in a time of 5:19:31.8.