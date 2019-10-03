Thursday, October 3, 2019

HP Girls Earn Bronze at Ranger Relays

Highland Park’s season debut went swimmingly at the annual Ranger Relays meet last weekend at SMU.

The meet, hosted by Jesuit, features only relays without individual events. The Blue Wave finished in 11th place in the team standings, competing alongside several Dallas-area powerhouses.

The highlights for the HP girls were third-place finishes from the 200 breaststroke relay — which included Taylor Copeland, Sophia Pan, Audrey Duong, and Sophia Hemschot — and the 200 freestyle relay comprised of Katherine Huang, Alicia Bi, Maddy Helton, and Lindsey Hosch.

The Blue Wave will continue their season with a home dual meet on Oct. 8 against Frisco Wakeland.

