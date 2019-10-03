Thursday, October 3, 2019

Lilly Pulitzer launched a “Pinking Positive” print collection in honor of breast cancer research.
Lilly Pulitzer Launches New Print for Breast Cancer Research

In honor of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), Lilly Pulitzer is launching a “Pinking Positive” print collection.

This collection was hand painted in the Lilly Pulitzer studio and inspired by sisterhood, friendship, and the support women give each other in times of need.

The collection launched online on Oct. 1,  and the studio also gave customers at the Dallas NorthPark Center location a chance to see the collection early at an in-store shopping with sips, sweets, and a “Pinking of You” photo booth.

 

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s mission is to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research. They provide funding for cancer research worldwide to fund advances in tumor biology, genetics, prevention, treatment, metastasis and survivorship.

“If you haven’t any charity in your heart, you have the worst kind of heart trouble,” she said.

In support of this Print and Purpose collection, the BCRF will receive a $22,000 donation from Lilly Pulitzer.

