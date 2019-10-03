The Pop-Up Project enhances NorthPark Center

NorthPark Center has a new art initiative that is aiming to continue the open dialogue between its art collection and emerging artists.

The concept of pop-up stores inspired NorthPark to open temporary spaces that introduce young, up-and-coming brands to new audiences. The roster includes some fresh faces in the art world. The first rotation will feature Leah Flook, Carolyn Ridsdale, and Zeke Williams.

Leah Flook is a Dallas native who is a graduate of SMU’s fine arts program. Her exhibit, Space Gaze, will be located outside between Saint Laurent and Tory Burch.

Carolyn Ridsdale is an Australian illustrator who is known for her photographic collages. She takes photos, re-arranges them, and the end product is often a piece of art with a humorous twist. Ridsdale’s artwork, The Art of Shopping, is located on level one near NorthCourt.

Zeke Williams lives and works in Dallas, Texas. His art is located on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s. It is called Athor/ Laurentia.

Flook, Ridsdale, and Williams’s work are now on view.

This project will rotate artists, providing them with a two-dimensional space to activate throughout the year.

As new stores open in NorthPark, the selected artists will design vinyl covers for the storefront barricades turning the walls into artwork. These will serve as placeholders before the new tenant is announced.

You can discover, participate, and interact with the initiative via social media with the hashtag #PopUpProjectNP.