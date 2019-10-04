Culinary Round-Up: Hurry, It’s National Taco Day

National Taco Day is uh, right now. Right this very minute. If you’re looking to celebrate properly, we have some suggestions, along with some other great options for the next few days as well.

But first, tacos.

Taco Diner and bartaco Ready to Celebrate National Taco Day

Ready to taco ’bout it? Because Taco Diner is offering a National Taco Day happy hour today from 3 to 6 p.m., complete with $2 pollo, carne, puerco or veggie tacos and $6 Mambo Taxis and Palomas.

But we can also let you in on bartaco’s secret taco — the Oaxacan Spiced Chicken taco, with spicy, crispy chicken and pickled kohlrabi slaw. The secret taco is available through Dec. 3.

Sprinkles Supports Breast Cancer Awareness

Sprinkles is partnering with BuzzFeed’s The Good Advice Cupcake, Cuppy, and the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc. to support and raise money for breast cancer awareness. Sprinkles is bringing back its exclusive strawberry champagne cupcake, which will feature either an image of Cuppy, the word Hope (featuring NBCF’s pink ribbon as the “O”), or an inspirational piece of advice.

Need more than a cupcake? Sprinkles said they’ll also be offering the strawberry champagne flavor as an eight-inch layer cake.

Fifty cents from each strawberry champagne cupcake sold will go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, and $5 for every layer cake. The cakes will be available through Oct.27 at the Sprinkles Dallas location.

Ocean Prime Offers Red River Showdown Menu

With the Red River Showdown — and all that Texas-Oklahoma rivalry — headed to the Cotton Bowl next weekend, Ocean Prime has crafted a special menu in honor of the annual rivalry event. For hungry or thirsty college football fans, the restaurant is offering a Cowboy Ribeye Dynamite Style with tempura lobster and spicy mayo, as well as a Red River Sour made with Hudson Rye whisky, Amaro Nonino, lemon juice, simple syrup, and Fees Bros Cherry Bitters.

The two special features will be available Oct. 1o through 13.

CiboDivino Opens Its Bryan Tower Location

CiboDivino opened its second Dallas location in Bryan Tower, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner Monday through Friday. With room for 100 people, diners have a choice of indoor and outdoor seating.

CiboDivino was founded in 2015 by Sicily native, Daniele Puleo, and his wife, Christina. The menu includes scratch-made and customizable salads, paninis and chef-crafted dishes; authentic Italian pasta; pizza by the slice (pizza al taglio); more than 120 retail wines and Italian wines served by the glass; a full-service café and coffee bar featuring LavAzza coffee; and grab-and-go snacks.

The Centro location, like its sister CiboDivino Marketplace location, sources its ingredients from partners, including Red Bird Farms, Olmos Famous Organics, Sun E Farms and 44 Farms.