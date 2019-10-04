Lila Downs Tickets Go on Sale on October 4

One of the world’s most singular and powerful voices; and Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, Lila Downs’ tickets go on sale Friday, October 4.

The concert begins at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House in Dallas.

“Lila Downs is one of the world’s most singular and powerful voices, whose compelling stage presence and poignant storytelling transcend all language barriers.”

Raised in Minnesota and Oaxaca, Lila Downs is a bridge between both North and South American music. Her music is heavily influenced by ranchera music, folk, jazz, blues and hip hop – an amalgamation of both cultures in which she was raised. Lila is a passionate human-rights activist; her lyrics often regard issues of social justice and sharing stories that too often go untold.

Lila has preformed many world-renowned stages, including Jazz at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Hollywood Bowl. She has been invited to sing at the White House and performed on the Academy Awards and Latin Grammy Awards telecasts.

Ticket prices for Lila Downs range from $39 to $79 and can be purchased online or by phone at 214-880-0202.