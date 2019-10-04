Friday, October 4, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Highland Park's Robby Sours scored two goals during a 3-2 victory over Southlake Carroll on Thursday. (Photo: Chris McGathey)
Sports 

Sours, James Lead Scots Past Dragons

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments , , , , ,

Alex James scored the game-winning goal with 3:02 remaining as Highland Park slipped past Southlake Carroll 3-2 on Thursday in the AT&T Metroplex High School Hockey League.

Robby Sours scored twice in the first period to give HP the lead before the Dragons rallied to tie the score in the second frame. Christian Lee had two assists, including on the go-ahead tally, while James added an assist.

The Scots (2-1) moved into a three-way tie for first place in the league’s Varsity Gold division. They will next play McKinney on Oct. 10.

You May Also Like

Five Scots Headed to Austin

Chuck Cox 0

Scots Eye District 10-4A Championship

Chuck Cox 0

Update on Today’s Highland Park Games

Chuck Cox 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *