Upcoming Events at SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts & Meadows Museum

Art lovers, rejoice: there is a whole lot of it happening on the SMU campus this fall.

The Meadows School has events lined up for everyone to enjoy, including art exhibits, concerts, lectures, debates, and more.

Art Exhibit: “From Dijon to Dallas”

When: Through October 5, 2019, arrange by appointment; email [email protected]

What: This exhibit features two artists chosen through a postgraduate fellowship program between SMU Meadows School of the Arts and École Nationale Supérieure d’Art (ENSA) of Dijon, France: Meadows alumnus Xxavier Carter (M.F.A. ’19) from Dallas and Victor Boucon from Dijon. Each year, an artist is selected from each institution to spend a six-week residency on exchange at the other, which includes studio and living spaces and an exhibition in each location.

Weekly Organ Recital Series

When: 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays: October 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2019

What: The public is invited to attend this newly established weekly organ recital series between SMU and Christ the King Catholic Church. The series continues through December 17. For more information call 214.365.1200.

Play: The Diary of Anne Frank by Wendy Kesselman, Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett

When: 8 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sat. & Sun. October 2-6, 2019

What: Greer Garson Theatre presents Kesselman’s new adaption of Anne Frank’s story. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for seniors, $8 for students, faculty & staff

SYZYGY: 24HC

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019

What: Music so new it was written last night! Meadows Division of Music performers tackle brand new music by Meadows composition students. Presented by contemporary music ensemble SYZYGY, Meadows’ third annual 24HC (twenty-four-hour concert) begins on Friday with composers writing new works overnight. Performers then have all day Saturday to learn them, and present the concert on Saturday evening, at the O’Donnell Hall, Room 2130.

Drawing From the Masters

When: 1:30-3 p.m. Sundays: October 6 & 13, 2019

What: An afternoon spent enhancing and honing in on your drawing skills, lead by artist Ian O’Brien. Designed for adults and students 15 and older, and all levels of abilities. There will be materials available, but are encouraged to bring their own sketchpads and pencils. Is FREE with museum admission: $12 for adults; $10 for seniors; $4 for non-SMU students; FREE for members, children under 12 and SMU faculty, staff and students. Attendance is limited to 20 and is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information or to request adaptive materials for participants with low vision, contact [email protected].

Making in the Museum – Self Portrait and Stories

When: 2:30-4 p.m. Oct. 6

What: In one afternoon, your child can learn about how artists put clues in their artwork that reveals more about the people depicted. Then gives them the time to make their self-portrait to tell their story. Space is limited to 12 children, ages 6-12. Costs $55; $40 for children of museum members; register online at Eventbrite.

Thinking Together

When: 2:30-4 p.m. Oct. 6 through 27

What: Thinking Together invites children and their caregivers to look, talk and think together. Using works of art as springboards for discussion. The program will also equip caregivers with techniques to take part in and nurture deep thinking through dialogue. Space is limited to 8 children 1st–3rd grade and 8 caregivers. Each ticket valid for one child and one caregiver; $100 for the 4-part series for nonmembers; $75 for museum members; register online at Eventbrite. For more information visit the museum’s Family Programs page.

Fall Brown Bag Dance Series

When: 12 p.m. Mon., Wed. and Fri.; 12:30 p.m. Tues. & Thurs. October 7-11, 2019

What: The Division of Dance presents lunchtime performances of 10-15 original, student-choreographed works in multiple genres including ballet, modern, jazz, tap and hip-hop in the Bob Hope Lobby.

Escher String Quartet: Side-by-Side

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019

What: The Escher String Quartet, an ensemble of international renown, joins Meadows chamber music students for an evening of thrilling collaboration. This event is free and will be held in the Caruth Auditorium.

Debate: Are Anti-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Laws Good Policy?

SMU Debate Program and Dr. Ben Voth, Moderator

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019

What: SMU Debate will host a public debate on anti-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) laws, with team members providing opening and closing speeches while allowing half an hour for audience arguments for and against the evening’s resolution. A final ballot will be taken regarding the audience’s opinion at the end of the hour. The event is one of a series of public debates on controversial issues sponsored by SMU Debate for the campus and Dallas community. This will be held in Room 241 in the Umphrey Lee Center.

Journey Home

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019

What: A free concert, at the Caruth Auditorium, that will open the 2019-2020 concert season, performed by Meadows Chorale, Diva Dolce, and Meadows Chamber Singers.

The Bowes Museum and the Conde de Quinto Collection

When: 12:15 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019

What: This gallery talk is held in conjunction with the Meadows Museum exhibition El Greco, Goya, and a Taste for Spain: Highlights from The Bowes Museum, on view through January 12, 2020. FREE with paid museum admission, which is $12 for adults; $10 for seniors 65+; $4 for non-SMU students; FREE for members, children under 12 and SMU faculty, staff and students.

Meadows Wind Ensemble: Days of Drums…

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019

What: The Caruth Auditorium will be holding the Days of Drums, which will be a celebration of drumming. This performance will feature the Meadows Percussion Ensemble, directed by Jon Lee. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for seniors, $8 for students, faculty & staff.

Museum Trick-or-Treat

When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019

What: A nice way to trick your kids into treating yourself. Bring them to the Meadows Museum, wearing their best costumes, to trick or treat surrounded by some of the museums spookiest works! Children must be accompanied with at least one adult over the age of 18!

Artful Conversations

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019

What: At the Meadows Museum will have Museum docents Barbara Gunnin and Kathleen Whalen to discuss a single artwork, and invite art lovers to join them. It is FREE with paid museum admission.

Visiting Artist Lecture by Jock Reynolds: The Museum Exhibition as a Collaborative Learning Experience

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019

What: Jock Reynolds led the Yale University Art Gallery as its director for 20 years, and will be in the O’Donnell Hall, Room 2130, for a free lecture.

Discovery and Meaning: Piano Lecture/Performance with Logan Skelton

When: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019

Dr. Logan Skelton, director of doctoral studies in piano performance at the University of Michigan, will have a lecture that will discuss on how to discover a composer’s intent, and how to find meaning in a written score. This event is free and will include live and recorded performances in O’Donnell Hall, Room 2130.

Sorolla and Clotilde: Portraits of a Love Story

Blanca Pons-Sorolla, Joaquin Sorolla Scholar

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019

What: While the correspondence between Clotilde García del Castillo and Joaquín Sorolla y Bastida clearly reveals what they meant to each other, their deep affection is best revealed through Sorolla’s many paintings of his wife. This lecture, at the Bob and Jean Smith Auditorium, will highlight Sorolla’s Female Nude, on loan to the Meadows this fall, as a prime example of Clotilde in the role of muse. Bring your own book or purchase one in the museum’s shop for Blanca Pons-Sorolla to sign following the lecture. This event is free but due to limited space, call 214.768.8587 to make reservations.

Sorolla in the Studio: An Exceptional Loan from an Important Spanish Collection

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat.; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thurs.; 1-5 p.m. Sun. Closed Mon. October 18, 2019 – January 12, 2020

What: Joaquin Sorolla y Bastida’s art during 1902-1906, a critical time in the artist’s career, will be on display at the Meadows Museum. It will be the first time that Female Nude will be on display in the United States in over 100 years. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for seniors 65+; $4 for non-SMU students; FREE for members, children under 12 and SMU faculty, staff and students; FREE Thurs. after 5 p.m.

Museum Access Program: Re-Connections

When: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019

What: Individuals with early stage dementia, their care partners, and family members are invited to attend this relaxed social gathering at the Meadows Museum. While the event is free, registration is required as space is limited.

Guest Organ Recital: David Goode

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019

What: David Goode, organist at Eton College in England, presents a free recital in Dallas at the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration.

Organ Master Class with David Goode

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019

What: A free organ master class, presented by David Goode, at the Caruth Auditorium.

Play: we, the invisibles by Susan Soon He Stanton

Directed by Sara Romersberger, Associate Professor of Theatre

When: 8 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sat. & Sun. October 23-27, 2019

What: A play that discusses the realities for services workers in the luxury hotel and restaurant, before the #MeToo movement. It will be performed at the Margo Jones Theatre, tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for seniors, $8 for students, faculty & staff.

The Mighty Anton Bruckner

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019

What: At the Jake and Nancy Hamon Galleries, Bruckner’s magisterial and viola quintet will be led by Aaron Boyd with select students from the Meadows chamber music program. It costs $15 for nonmembers; $10 for museum members; $5 for SMU students, faculty and staff. Make reservations at 214.768.8587.

An Evening of Piano Quintets

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019

What: Five distinguished Meadows faculty members – David Karp, piano; Aaron Boyd and Nathan Olson, violin; Barbara Sudweeks, viola; and Andres Diaz, cello – join together to present, at the Caruth Auditorium, piano quintets from the 19th and 20th centuries. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for seniors, $8 for students, faculty & staff.

Meadows Percussion Ensemble Fall Concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019

What: A free concert will feature a variety of classics and brand new works, at the Caruth Auditorium.

Lane Harder Faculty Recital: The Renewal of Noise

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019

What: A free recital that will have original chamber music with featured works from harps, violas, pianos, voices, and percussions at the Caruth Auditorium.