Tickets for the Black Violin: Impossible Tour Now on Sale

The AT&T Performing Arts Center announced that tickets for Black Violin: Impossible Tour went on sale on October 4 at 10 a.m.

The tour will arrive in Dallas on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Strauss Square in the downtown Dallas Arts District.

Led by viola-player Will Baptist and violinist Kev Marcus, the tour will take the stage for one night only.

Baptiste and Marcus first met in Fort Lauderdale at the Dillard High School of the Performing Arts. Their career blew up when they went on Showtime at the Apollo and won. From there they performed on the Billboard Awards with Alicia Keys, opened for the Wu-Tang Clan, and even appeared on CSI: New York. They have worked with everyone from Kanye West to Aero Smith.

When asked about the process that led to their new 13 song album, Take the Stairs, Baptiste said they had a wall they used to write ideas on.

“We had all the ideas about what story we were going to covey,” he said, “And it kept coming back to the idea of hope—songs that spoke about going against the grain, carrying through struggle, being optimistic. We wanted to say, it’s tough now, but hang in there.’”

The first single released ahead of Take the Stairs was the timely and inspiring “Dreamer,” that had a message that was immediately embraced by many commercial campaigns.

“Hope is the thread that keeps this thing together, it’s the heartbeat of this album,” Marcus said.

For years Black Violin’s unique merging of classical and hip hop has exceeded expectations and challenging conventions, placing them in a musical lane that is entirely their own.

“You’ve got to work hard to get what you want,” said Marcus “But you shouldn’t be looking for the easy way, anyway, because the hard way is where the real lessons are.”

Black Violin brings their gifts not only to the stage, but they also go into urban communities and give free performances for students and have hands-on engagement with youth symphonies and community centers.

Through the TurnAround Arts program, Baptiste and Marcus have connected with over 100,000 students in mostly low-income and Title I schools.

Ticket prices range from $32.50 to $74.50 and can be purchased online at attpac.org, by phone, or in person at the AT&T Performing Arts Center Winspear Opera House box office.