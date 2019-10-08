Vogel Alcove Needs Your Vote

Vogel Alcove, an early childhood education non-profit organization for homeless children, is one of three Dallas finalists in the ‘Reliant Gives a Vote’ program.

Votes from supporters could help Vogel Alcove win a $100,000 donation that will help the North Texas nonprofit make a difference in their community.

The Vogel Alcove began in 1987 and has continuously grown since its start. They have recently been chosen to take part in this contest and have plans to use the funds received to support the on-site health clinic.

Vogel Alcove helps children aged six weeks to 5 years old with educational, therapeutic and developmental programs. These programs help eliminate the effects of toxic stress on children to break the cycle of poverty, while at the same time providing them with a safe and nurturing school setting.

They serve about 200 children a day and provide all of their services at no charge to the families.

The clinic ensures that children and their families that are served by Vogel Alcove are given the necessary and holistic care needed to break the chains of homelessness.

You can vote once a day per mobile number through Oct. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Visit reliant.com/vote or vogelalcove.org/vote to vote.