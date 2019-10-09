Galleria Dallas hosts Heyday Street Fair

Fall is a time for fun, family, and pumpkins, and to help celebrate the season, the Galleria Dallas has created a new, free fall activity that is great for the family.

They are hosting the first-ever Heyday Street Fair on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, between 1-6 p.m.

The Fair will include a pop-up market, and Galleria partnered with Decent Collective to provide curated gifts and products for sale.

Not only will this be a fun activity for adults and children alike, but the festival also supports a good cause. Galleria has partnered with a Dallas-based charity, Hunger Busters, to support their cause.

Hunger Busters charity focuses on feeding kids by providing a third meal of the day to children in the DISD area that are food insecure. This is done through DISD’s “Feed the Need” after school program.

To date, Hunger Busters has provided over 350,000 meals to 11 schools and six after school programs. Hunger Busters is a non-profit organization and they operate on private donations, private funding, and corporate grants.

With a donation to Hunger Busters, families can pick a pumpkin from the harvest-themed pumpkin patch.

The fair will include a DJ spinning records, family activities, arts, and crafts, bobbing for apples and more. There will also be backdrops available for you to take your most instaworthy picture.

The fair will have free samples of food and drink from restaurants that are located inside the Galleria. Also, the Grill on the Alley will be having a happy hour for those 21 and older that will include drink specials.

For more information about the event visit galleriadallas.com.