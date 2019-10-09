Highland Park Library Offers New Museum Pass

You can check out more than books at the Highland Park Library — now resident or non-resident library cardholders at Highland Park Library can now check out Museum Passes, which is designed for families to go to museums so they can continue learning.

“Museums are another way that we gain access to information, which is the purpose of libraries,” said Adult Services Librarian Holly Russell. “The Museum Pass offered at the Library is a new program to the Dallas area, and we are excited to partner with local museums for this service.”

Currently, there are passes for the Frontiers of Flight Museum and a discount pass for the Meadows Museum at SMU. More museums will be added in the future.

The Museum Passes may be checked out by an adult resident or non-resident library cardholder for one week. Holds may be placed through the online catalog but must be picked up within two business days once notified it is available.

For more information on programs and services available from the Highland Park Library, visit www.hplibrary.info, or call the library at 214-559-9400. The Library is located in the Highland Park Town Hall at 4700 Drexel Drive. Business hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.