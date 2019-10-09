Scots Earn Milestone Victory for Holden

Highland Park’s continuation of another undefeated fall season coincided with a milestone for the program’s longtime head coach.

Dan Holden earned his 400th career victory on Oct. 1 when the Scots (16-0) scored a comfortable win over Thomas Jefferson in District 11-5A action at the Seay Tennis Center. Three days later, HP topped Class 6A powerhouse Plano West by a 12-5 score.

The Scots are the most decorated program in Texas with 19 team tennis championships, and they will be the heavy favorite at this year’s 5A state tournament on Oct. 30. But first, they will wrap up the regular season on Friday by hosting Jesuit.