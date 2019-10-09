Friday, October 11, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People
Sports 

Scots Earn Milestone Victory for Holden

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments , , ,

Highland Park’s continuation of another undefeated fall season coincided with a milestone for the program’s longtime head coach.

Dan Holden earned his 400th career victory on Oct. 1 when the Scots (16-0) scored a comfortable win over Thomas Jefferson in District 11-5A action at the Seay Tennis Center. Three days later, HP topped Class 6A powerhouse Plano West by a 12-5 score.

The Scots are the most decorated program in Texas with 19 team tennis championships, and they will be the heavy favorite at this year’s 5A state tournament on Oct. 30. But first, they will wrap up the regular season on Friday by hosting Jesuit.

You May Also Like

Stafford’s Season Could Be Done

Chuck Cox 0

Scots Heading Back to State in Tennis

Todd Jorgenson 0

Scots Aim for History in Title Game

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *