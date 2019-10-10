HP Girls Race Past Wakeland in Dual

The Highland Park girls topped Frisco Wakeland in their first dual meet of the season on Tuesday, while the boys narrowly fell to the Wolverines.

Individual event winners for the Blue Wave included Katherine Huang (girls 50 freestyle and 100 free), Lindsey Hosch (girls 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke), Maddy Helton (girls 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke), Sophia Hemschot (girls 200 individual medley), Max Van Cauwelaert (boys 100 backstroke), and Dash Wolford (boys diving).

HP swept all of the girls relay events and also claimed all three girls podium spots in the 200 IM, 50 free, 100 free, and 100 breaststroke. Next up, the Blue Wave will host Lovejoy on Oct. 22.