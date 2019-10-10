The Dallas Architecture Forum Announces 2019-2020 Season Opening

Architect Paul Lewis will kick off the Dallas Architecture Form’s 2019-202 lecture season on Oct. 15 at the Horchow Auditorium at the Dallas Museum of Art.

The non-profit organization dedicated to providing public education about architecture hosts, 2019-2020 lecture season on Tuesday, October 15 at 7 p.m. in the Horchow Auditorium at the Dallas Museum of Art.

Lewis, the principal and co-founder of New York-based LTL Architects, is a professor and associate dean at Princeton University School of Architecture, where he has taught since 2000. He is also the president of The Forum’s sister organization, the Architectural League of New York, and a Fellow of the American Academy in Rome.

The non-profit organization dedicated to providing public education about architecture will present founders and design principals of leading studios during the lecture season. It will feature esteemed and emerging voices in architecture, academia, urban strategy, and landscape architecture. The Panel Discussion Series will focus on important topics impacting North Texas with a lively discussion led by regional thought leaders.

It will also present their third annual Frank Welch Memorial Lecture in tribute to “Frank’s remarkable and enduring legacy.”

Distinguished professionals who will speak for the Forum include Kevin Alter, Dirk Denison, Mary Margaret Jones, Paul Lewis, Michel Rojkind and Kim Yao. Lewis’ lecture will start at 7 p.m. Oct. 15.

For more information on The Dallas Architecture Forum, visit www.dallasarchitectureforum.org.